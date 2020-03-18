StoneMor Partners (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneMor Partners stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. StoneMor Partners has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

