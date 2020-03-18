Storeum Price Reaches $4.79 on Major Exchanges (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 1,032.2% against the US dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $218,223.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum token can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00091454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008995 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004404 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003544 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.