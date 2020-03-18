STPT Price Tops $0.0169 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. STPT has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $904,836.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STPT has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official website is stp.network. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

