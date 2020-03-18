STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

