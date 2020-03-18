Streamr DATAcoin Trading Down 46.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $622,798.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, HitBTC and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Coinone, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance, BitForex, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

