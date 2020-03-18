Strix Group (LON:KETL) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KETL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 130.95 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.39.

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

