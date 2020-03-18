Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.10 Per Share

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KETL stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.20 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,379 shares. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

KETL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

