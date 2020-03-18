StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $179,213.24 and $415.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, Coindeal and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,756,295,312 coins and its circulating supply is 16,343,100,958 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Crex24, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

