Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bitbns, OKEx and Tidex. Substratum has a market capitalization of $929,591.04 and $3,073.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, Radar Relay, COSS, Kucoin, Binance, BiteBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.