Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,053 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,053 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,423,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,256,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

