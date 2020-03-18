Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,256 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.77 on Wednesday, hitting $194.69. 3,808,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $183.01 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.