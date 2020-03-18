Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,326 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,736,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $140.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,890,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $159.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.