Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.35.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. 35,005,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,698,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.