Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $14.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.41. 3,588,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,584. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.41 and its 200 day moving average is $394.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $285.00 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

