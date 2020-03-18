Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,530,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,795. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

