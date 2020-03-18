Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,581 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 101,093,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,981,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

