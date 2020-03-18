Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded down $14.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.