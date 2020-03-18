Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cabana LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,540,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $6.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 8,574,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

