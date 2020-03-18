Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.85. 3,039,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,330. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

