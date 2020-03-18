Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.00. 2,579,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,458. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.14.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

