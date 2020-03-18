Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $37.65 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,620 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,606. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $55.00.

