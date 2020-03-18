Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,201 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $8.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

