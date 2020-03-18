Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,436,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $212,791,000 after buying an additional 120,886 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,906,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 56,839,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,637,756. The firm has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

