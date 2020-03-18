Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,883,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,046,000 after acquiring an additional 182,286 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $15.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,912,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

