Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

XOM stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,781,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,738,619. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.