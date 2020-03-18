SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 721,807 shares during the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,087 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXC opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.58. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

