SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWR. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.09 million, a P/E ratio of 132.25 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,577 shares of company stock worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

