Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Director Douglas M. Pasquale Buys 17,500 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 7,217,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

