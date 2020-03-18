SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Centerstate Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centerstate Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Centerstate Bank has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $59,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,796.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $534,375. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.