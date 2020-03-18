SunTrust Banks Comments on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $20.21.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $102,085. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

