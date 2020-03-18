SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.26.

Comerica stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $83.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Comerica by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,570,000 after purchasing an additional 299,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

