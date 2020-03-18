Super Zero Achieves Market Cap of $13.53 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Super Zero has a total market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003957 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00363561 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017541 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002806 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00014506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,944,112 coins and its circulating supply is 246,754,938 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

