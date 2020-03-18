Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPN. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

SPN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.06. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. The business had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

