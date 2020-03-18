SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. 186,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,743. The company has a market cap of $305.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. SurModics has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SurModics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SurModics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

