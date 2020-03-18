SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

MNK stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 313,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 267,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 188,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

