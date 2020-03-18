Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83,564.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Swap has a market capitalization of $130,934.19 and $83,564.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 61.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.