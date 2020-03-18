Swarm Price Tops $0.0115 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $901,005.33 and $2,931.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

