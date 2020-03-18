SwftCoin Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066379 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.03889322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

