SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SYNNEX worth $35,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,932,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $262,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,128.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock worth $5,549,579. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNX traded down $14.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. 452,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

