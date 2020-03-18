T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.64.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TROW traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,465. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,046,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,463,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

