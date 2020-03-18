T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 706.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,741 shares of company stock valued at $79,423. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

