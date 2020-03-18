TaaS (TAAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $97.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $97.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00006541 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

