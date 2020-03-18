Tachyon Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000528 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tachyon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

