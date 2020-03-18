Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,239 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 335,070 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Tapestry worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 290,563 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,355,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,065 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 634,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

