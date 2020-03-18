TapImmune Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TapImmune in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.51.

Shares of TapImmune stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 4,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.83 and a quick ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.19. TapImmune has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.17.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

