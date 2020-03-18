Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,265,885 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.81% of Targa Resources worth $362,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of TRGP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,674. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.64. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 72.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

