TCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $176,390.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, TCASH has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market capitalization of $187,624.79 and approximately $176,390.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008955 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000217 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

