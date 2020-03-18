TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Purchases $83,014.40 in Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 1,286,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,606. TCG BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.09%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

