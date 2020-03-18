TD Securities Lowers Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target to C$0.35

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Entree Resources stock traded down C$869,143.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,895. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. Entree Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.53.

In other Entree Resources news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. purchased 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,212,880 shares in the company, valued at C$13,760,894.40. Insiders purchased a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $54,380 in the last three months.

About Entree Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

