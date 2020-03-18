TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.51.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,288,000 after purchasing an additional 118,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

